Pollution board seals restaurant in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 10

A team of the Haryana Pollution Control Board, Karnal Regional Office, today sealed the kitchen, generator set, LPG supply and other parts of a restaurant located near Uchana on NH-44 for allegedly discharging effluents without treatment in the STP.

Besides, the team also recommended a fine of Rs 75 lakh on the real estate developers for not having adequate arrangements for the treatment of effluents.

The action was initiated on a complaint filed by a resident that effluents were being discharged in the open without treatment.

A team of the regional office of the board visited the site and found that the unit was being operated without obtaining the consent to establish and operate from the board. As per the analysis report of dated March 2 of the HSPCB lab, Panchkula, the results of the STP outlet were found exceeding the prescribed limit.

A show cause notice for closure was also issued to the unit on March 14, but the unit did not submit a reply.

Regional Officer SK Arora confirmed the sealing and said an action against the unit was taken under Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.