Pollution board seeks ATR to make Yamuna pollution-free

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sought the action taken report (ATR) from officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Irrigation Department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), HSIIDC and Panchayati Raj to make the Yamuna pollution-free.

Sources said 37 per cent of the sewage was flowing untreated in the drains 1 and 2, which was also a major cause of polluting the Yamuna. Besides, the CPCB, in its latest survey report, said ammonical nitrogen load in the Yamuna was 64.2 per cent through textile industries only and Panipat had the maximum role which was 45.07 per cent, which was also a big cause of polluting the river. P Raghwendra Rao, Chairman, HSPCB, at a meeting directed officials to make a concrete action plan to stop it.

The Chairman directed the Commissioner, MC, to quantify the exact generation of sewage in Panipat, quantity of sewage treated and untreated sewage with its time-bound action plan as there was a big gap between generation and treated sewage by the STPs and to conduct the special survey of the unapproved area in the city for it and to remove whole solid waste from the banks of the drains within seven days.

Rao also directed the Executive Engineer, Panchayati Raj, to quantify the exact generation of sewage, treated and untreated sewage and discharged in drains in rural areas along with a time-bound action plan. He also directed to make solid waste management plans for rural areas.

The Executive Engineer, PHED, has been directed to submit a time-bound action plan for the tapping of the sources of untreated discharge into drains and about the STPs. The Executive Engineer, HSVP, has also to submit a plan for the tapping of the sources of the untreated discharge into drains in urban sectors.

He has also been directed to the conduct efficacy study of the CETP of 21 MLD in Phase-1, 2 of Sector 29 part-2.

The Chairman has also directed the Irrigation and Water Resource Department to conduct a fresh survey of the sources of untreated discharge into the drains which leads to Yamuna, to remove the silt from the banks of the drains, to stop the illegal discharge points into drains made by individuals, private persons, industries etc and to provide mesh fencing on the bridges of drains, minors and rivers to avoid throwing of the solid waste. The Chairman directed the RO, HSPCB, to collect samples of Yamuna at Rana Majra from where it entered Panipat’s territory and of drains at the entry and exit points. Kamaljeet Singh, RO, HSPCB, said following the directions of the Chairman, HSPCB, the ATR to curb the pollution in the Yamuna had been sought from officials of the HSVP, HSIIDC, Panchayati Raj, MC and Water Resource Department within seven days.