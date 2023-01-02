Pollution board starts inspection of plywood units & brick-kilns

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 1

A team of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board(HSPCB), headed by a scientist, posted at the board’s head office in Panchkula, has started an inspection of 28 plywood units and five brick-kilns in Yamunanagar district.

The team is taking samples under provisions of the Air and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts.

Besides, the team is also checking whether these units have installed adequate/required air pollution control machines (APCM) or not. According to information, the inspection started on the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).On the complaint of Sumit Saini of Damla village of Yamunanagar district, a case is going on against these plywood factories and brick-kilns in the NGT.

In his complaint, Saini alleged that the plywood factories and brick-kilns were being run at Damla village in violation of norms laid down by the government to stop air and water pollution.

According to the information, the next hearing at the NGT is on January 17 and the authorities of the HSPCB have to file their reply before the NGT regarding pollution by these units.The team of the HSPCB headed by a scientist of the board, Shivendra Singh, started the inspection of these factories and brick-kilns on December 29, 2022.

“The team started inspection on December 29 and it continued on December 30. During the two days, it inspected 10 plywood factories. The remaining 18 plywood units and five brick-kilns will be inspected soon,” said Naresh Kumar Sharma, Assistant Environmental Engineer of HSPCB, Yamunanagar.

He said the officials of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, were also helping the team in the inspection work.“The team is taking samples to check air and water pollution. After the completion of inspection, a detailed report will be prepared and submitted to the NGT, before the hearing date on January 17,” said Naresh Sharma.

He said besides these 28 plywood factories and five brick-kilns, they were also keeping an eye on all other plywood units and other polluting industries in the district, so that no industry could cause air and water pollution by violating the norms laid down by the government to stop pollution.

