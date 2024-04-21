Pollution control board on lookout for builders violating NGT rules

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram April 20

After fining 15 builders from the state, including 12 from Gurugram, for beginning construction work without getting environmental clearance, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has now started checking other builders in the state.

A petition was filed with the NGT in 2022 regarding a residential society being built in Sector 82A (Village Shikohpur) of Vatika Limited. The petitioner had alleged that the builder had started construction without taking permission from the Environment Ministry.

The board had imposed a fine of Rs 110.35 crore on 15 builders in four districts for starting construction in residential, commercial and IT projects without obtaining no-objection certificate from the Environment Ministry. The fine has been imposed on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued on April 9.

Of the total amount, Rs 40.30 crore has been recovered and the NGT has now asked the board to recover the remaining amount and check other builders. Of the 15 builders caught in violation of environmental rules, 12 builders are constructing residential and commercial projects in Gurugram.

A fine of Rs 7.07 crore has been imposed on IT SEZ of JP Relator in Baharampur, Balaula, and Bandhwari in Gurugram, the amount has been deposited by the builder. A fine of Rs 7.31 crore has been imposed on Victory Infraridge Limited located in Sector 48 for which, the builder has deposited Rs 6 crore.

VSR Mall Retail located in Sector 114 has deposited the entire fine amount of Rs 71.50 lakh. The fine amount of Rs 3.23 crore imposed on Signature Tower 3 located in Sector 15 of Unitech Limited has been recovered. Padmini Technology Limited located in Sector 32 has deposited the fine amount of Rs 4.84 crore. Parshvanath Developers Limited has deposited Rs 4.19 crore of the Rs 6.69 crore fine. A fine of Rs 12.61 crore was imposed on Focus Energy Limited located in Sector 32, the fine amount has been deposited.

Vatika Limited has not deposited Rs 8 crore. Creative Buildwell Private Limited, which is building a five-star hotel in Ghamdouj village, has not paid the fine of Rs 6.63 crore. Udyog Vihar-based Interpress Private Limited has deposited Rs 4.59 crore.

A fine of Rs 24.78 crore was imposed on Jubilant Software located in Sector 91, out of which Rs 2.35 crore has been recovered. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

A fine of Rs 1.10 crore was imposed on Binaula-based India Land and Logistics, which has been paid. In Sonepat, a fine of Rs 16.56 crore was imposed on CMD Foreign Developers. This company has filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Faridabad’s Robust Buildwell was fined Rs 4.60 crore for a commercial project in Sector 79, the amount of which has been paid. Ansal Land Mark is building a residential colony in Karnal. A fine of Rs 1.60 crore was imposed on the builder and the fine has been deposited.

