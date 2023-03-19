 Pollution norms flouted, mining firm told to shut ops in Yamuna : The Tribune India

CRIMINAL NEXUS

Pollution norms flouted, mining firm told to shut ops in Yamuna

Was operating without consent from HSPCB for five months

Pollution norms flouted, mining firm told to shut ops in Yamuna

Illegal sand mining on in the Yamuna at Gyaspur-Rasulpur village of the Gannaur area of Sonepat.



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 18

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued an order to shut the operations of a company carrying out mining in the Yamuna in the Gannaur area of Sonepat district for violating norms under the water and air Acts.

The mining company, M/S Ultimate Group, was operating without valid consent to operate (CTO) from the HSPCB for the past five months. The HSPCB has also written to the district mining officer for the compliance of the closure orders issued by its chairman.

P Raghavendra Rao, chairman, HSPCB, said SDO Ravinder Yadav had visited the site in the Gyaspur-Rasulpur sand unit, where the M/s Ultimate Group was running its mining operations on November 23 last year. The SDO found several violations of the pollution norms by the mining company.

As per sources, the company has not submitted the required CTO fee under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act-1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act-1981 along with performance security or the sampling fee, the latest analysis reports of groundwater and ambient air monitoring, CA certificate and the environment statement for the preceding year.

After finding the violations, the Regional Officer (RO), HSPCB, Sonepat, Virender Poonia, served a show-cause notice on the unit on January 16 and sent it via a registered post. But the unit didn’t reply to the notice. After which, Poonia recommended the closure of the company.

On the RO’s recommendations, the HSPCB chairman ordered the closure of the operations of the sand mining unit at Gyaspur-Rasulpur village by sealing its plant, machinery and DG sets. He also issued directions to stop the electricity supply with immediate effect on Friday.

Poonia said the unit’s operations had been shutdown after the closure order was received. The mining officer had been told to ensure its compliance and that no activity was carried out by the unit till the suspension of the order, he added. District Mining Officer, Sonepat, Anil Kumar said the operations had been stopped at the site after the closure order issued by the HSPCB chairman.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

3
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

4
Punjab

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

5
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

6
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

7
Diaspora

Man who gave gun to kill Sikh grocer sentenced to 18 months in prison in US

8
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

9
Punjab

SYL canal construction now may raise law and order problems: Centre's report in SC

10
Nation

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

Mobile data, SMS services suspended till noon today

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

‘Courts speaking truth to power’, CJI defends Collegium system

'Courts speaking truth to power', CJI defends Collegium system

Situation at LAC still ‘very’ fragile, dangerous: EAM

Situation at LAC still 'very' fragile, dangerous: EAM


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

Expedite repair of Chirag Delhi flyover: Minister to PWD

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Man jumps into Sirhind canal, rescued by Army personnel

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI