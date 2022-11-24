Polyclinic to be set up at old civil hospital site in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 23

During a district-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sangeeta Tetarwal, it was decided that a polyclinic would be constructed at the site of the old Civil Hospital building in Kaithal. Besides, six new urban health and wellness centres would also be opened.

“The old Civil Hospital building has been declared “condemned” so, we have decided to utilise the land for the construction of a polyclinic. The building would be demolished for the new construction,” said Tetarwal.

Six specialists, including a gynaecologist, specialist in medicine, paediatrician, psychiatrist and an eye specialist would be provided at the proposed polyclinic to ensure better health facilities to residents, she added.

She also reviewed the district health plan and said that there would be six new urban health and wellness centres in the city and community health officers would be appointed there. These centres would be established in Mayapuri Colony, Rishi Nagar, Ram Nagar, Partap Gate, Rajendra Seth Colony and Arjun Nagar, added the DC Tetarwal.