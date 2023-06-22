Polythene carry bags: 5 shopkeepers challaned in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 21

Two teams of the Municipal Corporation have issued challans to five shopkeepers in Yamunanagar for using banned polythene carry bags. The teams also recovered a fine of Rs 2,500 from the violators.

Taking action on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, a team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Harjeet Singh, conducted a raid on shops near the bus stand in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.

During the raid, two shopkeepers were found selling goods using banned polythene carry bags. The team seized the polythene carry bags from both shopkeepers and issued challans to them.

Meanwhile, the other team headed by Assistant Sanitary Inspector Krishna Rana conducted a raid on shops situated on the road leading from Sugar Mill to Khajuri Road.

During the raid, polythene carry bags were seized from three shopkeepers there. The team also issued challans to all three shopkeepers.