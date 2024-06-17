Ponds in Faridabad villages to be revived, rejuvenated by March-end

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 16

With the revival work of four ponds in progress, the authorities have launched the process of releasing tenders for the works of another four ponds in the district to increase the recharge capacity of the water table. As the number of ponds to be revived is expected to be eight this year, a total of 33 ponds stand to be covered under the state-level project announced four years ago.

The revival work of the ponds, which was aimed at increasing the water recharge capacity of particular areas, had been taken up under the state-level project launched under the directions and supervision of the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority.

Though a proposal for 32 ponds was submitted last year, the work could be started on four of the water bodies, while tenders for the rest are being issued to ensure completion by the end of the current financial period, said an official of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF). He said the revival work of the ponds, which was aimed at increasing the groundwater recharge capacity of particular areas, had been taken up under the state-level project launched under the directions and supervision of the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority (HPWWMA).

The objective behind the constitution of the HPWWMA was to promote and monitor the development, protection, rejuvenation, conservation, construction and management of ponds. Every project related to water bodies or resources is required to be assessed technically before the final nod, it is claimed. The villages where the revival work has been approved recently include Sihi, Budhena, Bajri and Sehatpur.

While a consultant NGO had submitted the feasibility report in 2018, and the detailed project report (DPR) in 2019, the work on the project remained stalled — mainly due to lack of funds and clear cut directions from the authorities concerned — it is claimed. The work on the project got hindered as the files which required administrative approval from the department of Urban Local Bodies, were redirected to the authorities concerned, according to sources in the civic body. The project worth Rs 12 crore for the Barahi Talab in Old Faridabad is yet to be over, it is claimed.

The work was not only aimed to refill the dried up ponds with clean water, but it had also been proposed to be developed as a tourist spot with boating facilities, it is added. The progress of the revival of ponds had been poor in comparison to the total number 75 ponds that had been selected initially,” said Vishnu Goel, an area resident. Many of these ponds have been a victim of encroachments and illegal constructions, he added.

“The project aims to complete the revival of at least eight ponds this year,” said Birender Kardam , Chief Engineer, MCF, Faridabad.

