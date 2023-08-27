Ponds in poor condition in Jhajjar villages

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, August 26

Though the government has launched Amrit Sarovar yojana to rejuvenate water bodies in rural areas, ponds in many villages of the district are in a bad shape, causing inconvenience to villagers.

“Our village has two government ponds. One of the ponds is covered with water hyacinth while the second is full of dirty water due to lack of drainage system. The ponds have not been desilted for a long time,” said Krishan of Guda village.

Rakesh, husband of Guda village sarpanch Nisha Devi, said accumulation of dirty water in ponds had also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies, posing a serious threat of the spread of diseases. Moreover, cattle could not bathe in ponds due to silt and dirty water. “We have been demanding the desilting and rejuvenation of ponds, but to no avail,” he claimed.

Geeta Bhukkal, Congress MLA from Jhajjar, said ponds at Goriya, Mundahera, Talao, Dhana, Kheri Khummar, Chhuchhakwas, Bharuwas, Bhadani and Joundhi villages were in a pitiable condition. “Poor condition of ponds in villages is a burning issue, hence I have sought a reply from the Development and Panchayat Minister in the ongoing Assembly session whether there is any proposal to clean the ponds. Overflowing ponds led to accumulation of water in residential areas of many villages in the rainy season,” she added.

DC Shakti Singh said 75 ponds were being rejuvenated in the district and the work on 11 ponds had been completed.

