Pool ‘scam’ comes to fore at Murthal tech varsity

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, February 27

An alleged scam in the construction of a swimming pool in Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University for Science and Technology (DCRUST) at Murthal has reportedly come to the fore. RTI activist PP Kapoor had filed a complaint regarding the embezzlement of lakhs of rupees with the State Vigilance Bureau eight months ago but to no avail.

XEN denies allegations No govt funds have been embezzled. The equipment was installed as per the specifications of the tender pact and approved by the committee. Some people are knowingly raising the issues to defame the university. Balbir Singh Sheokand, XEN, Construction Wing

He had alleged construction division officials were involved in corruption and they installed substandard equipment at a higher cost, which caused revenue loss to the government.

Kapoor had also filed a complaint to the Governor-cum-Chancellor of the DCRUST, Vice Chancellor and the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman in April last year.

After inaction, the complainant, in December last year, approached the State Information Commissioner (SIC), who served notices to three officials of the Director, Technical Education Department.

Kapoor, in his complaint, had said a swimming pool was under-construction near gate number 1 of the DCRUST at the estimated cost of Rs 5.50 crore, received from the UGC and the state government.

“As per the condition mentioned in the tender agreement, three filters of Pragya Model 2,000-mm diameter (total anti-corrosive bobin wound filter) costing Rs 10.82 lakh per piece was to be installed in the swimming pool. Even the construction division officials had mentioned the same filters in their measurement book,” the RTI activist said.

“But the filters mentioned in the tender agreement weren’t installed. Instead, the filters of Emaux company costing Rs 3.20 lakh per piece were installed,” the complainant added.

Kapoor further alleged the actual cost of installed filters was only Rs 9.60 lakh but a payment of Rs 32.36 lakh had been made to the contractor by the construction wing of the university. “Besides, other materials like PVC pipes and valve batteries, etc were also installed on very high rates in comparison to the market prices.”

The RTI activist alleged the complaint was filed in last April with all evidence and relevant documents but no action had been initiated so far. In July last year, he filed an RTI to get the details about the action initiated into the matter by the Directors, Higher Education,

and Technical Education and Vigilance, but he received no reply. After almost eight months, Kapoor approached the SIC and filed a complaint against the State Public Information Officers (SPIOs) concerned of the departments.

Now, SIC Yashpal Singhal has served notices to the SPIOs of all three departments and summoned them for March 8 to file a reply.

Meanwhile, Balbir Singh Sheokand, XEN, construction wing, refuted the allegations about any embezzlement of government funds.

