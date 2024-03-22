Poonia is BJP’s state LS election incharge

New Delhi, March 21
The BJP on Thursday commenced the process of appointing Lok Sabha incharges in states. It named former Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia incharge for Haryana. Poonia will be assisted by Surendra Singh Nagar, Rajya Sabha MP and state co-incharge.
Former president of Indian Council of Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is a member of the BJP national executive, will be parliament election incharge for Rajasthan with Parvesh Sahib Verma and Vijaya Rahatkar being state co-incharges.
BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and former Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh will handle Andhra Pradesh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...