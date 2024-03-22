Poonia is BJP’s state LS election incharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

The BJP on Thursday commenced the process of appointing Lok Sabha incharges in states. It named former Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia incharge for Haryana. Poonia will be assisted by Surendra Singh Nagar, Rajya Sabha MP and state co-incharge.

Former president of Indian Council of Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is a member of the BJP national executive, will be parliament election incharge for Rajasthan with Parvesh Sahib Verma and Vijaya Rahatkar being state co-incharges.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and former Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh will handle Andhra Pradesh.

