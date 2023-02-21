'Poor' air quality in Gurugram for fourth consecutive day

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 20

Average Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in “very poor” category in the most of areas in the city for fourth consecutive day. Average AQI in city was recorded at 300 today which was 329 on Sunday, 352 on Saturday and 346 on Friday.

The highest AQI was recorded in Sector 51, where several construction activities are going on. Experts said although day temperature was gradually rising, still winds were leading to deterioration of the air quality.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which monitors and publish the AQI, have predicted a deterioration in AQI over the next three days as predominant surface winds from the northwest will remain at speeds up to 4km/hour during day-time.

“AQI will be “very poor” for the next three days as there is no change in the wind direction and speed, which has made the dispersion process slow. The current trend highlights that poor air quality will not be restricted to winters and thus have raised demand for stricter steps,” said a senior official of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). It may be noted that Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the second stage of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region last week. This includes a ban on using diesel generator sets, and prohibits coal and firewood burning in restaurants and eateries.

