'Poor' air quality in Gurugram for fourth consecutive day

Gurugram, February 20
Average Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in “very poor” category in the most of areas in the city for fourth consecutive day. Average AQI in city was recorded at 300 today which was 329 on Sunday, 352 on Saturday and 346 on Friday.
The highest AQI was recorded in Sector 51, where several construction activities are going on. Experts said although day temperature was gradually rising, still winds were leading to deterioration of the air quality.
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which monitors and publish the AQI, have predicted a deterioration in AQI over the next three days as predominant surface winds from the northwest will remain at speeds up to 4km/hour during day-time.
“AQI will be “very poor” for the next three days as there is no change in the wind direction and speed, which has made the dispersion process slow. The current trend highlights that poor air quality will not be restricted to winters and thus have raised demand for stricter steps,” said a senior official of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). It may be noted that Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the second stage of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region last week. This includes a ban on using diesel generator sets, and prohibits coal and firewood burning in restaurants and eateries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...