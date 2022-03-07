Poor civic conditions in front of school

Pathetic civic conditions greet those who enter or exit the Indira Colony located adjacent to the YMCA Metro station on the national highway passing through the city. Though this colony is more than 40 years old and has a population of around 50,000, the civic authorities have failed to take cognizance of the poor civic facilities here. Besides the residents, hundreds of students of Government Senior Secondary School located near the entrance of the colony are also a victim of the poor civic upkeep as the students and the staff members have to wade through stinking waste water or slush, which has become common. While the situation turns worst during rains, the overflowing drains and garbage dumped in the open has become the order of the day.

Kailash Sharma, Faridabad

Overflowing nullah bane of residents

The overflowing nullah in the Babyal area of the Ambala Sadar zone has become a regular feature due to which residents are inconvenienced and nobody pays heed to the demands related to proper sanitation conditions. The sanitation workers don't come regularly and the drains are hardly cleaned properly by them. Despite raising the matter with the officials concerned, the situation remains the same.

Brijendra Malhotra, Ambala

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com