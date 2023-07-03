Poor drainage system in Jagadhri

DUE to the poor drainage system, several sewers in Ansal Town, Sector 20, Jagadhri, have remained clogged for the past 10 days. The township has charged hefty amounts from the colony residents for a sewage treatment plant (STP), but only a 10-kld septic tank has been installed. There is a need to install an STP with a capacity of at least 100 kld. Repeated requests have been made to the maintenance agency concerned for the installation of heavy machinery to drain out the rain water, but to no avail. NK Dhiman, Jagadhri

Roads in pathetic condition

THE condition of roads in the residential area of Sector 13 in Hisar has gone bad to worse. The potholes and cracks on the roads often lead to mishaps. With the onset of the rainy season, such potholes can turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and hence lead to the spread of vector-bone diseases. Trilok Bansal, Hisar

No respite from water woes in Dharuhera

RESIDENTS of HSVP Sector-6 in Dharuhera town are a harassed lot as they have been supplied stinky, contaminated water for several days. The authorities concerned are not paying any heed to the matter even though the residents have repeatedly flagged the issue. Ramesh, Rewari

