Poor gender ratio, focus on Sirsa ultrasound centres

Sirsa, March 28

Members of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) committee in the district have decided to conduct regular inspections of private ultrasound centres and related hospitals. Quarterly inspections are being conducted, wherein teams of 24 senior doctors have been deployed on the field to inspect 62 ultrasound centres by March 31.

During the inspection, the name of the individual running the centre (radiologist) will be determined, and it will be checked whether he/she possesses a licence or not. Other related documents will be examined, and any shortcomings found during this period will be reported to the District Advisory Committee. A committee based on the Deputy Commissioner will take cognisance of the matter. Additionally, if any negligence is observed during the inspection, action will be taken against the violators.

PNPDT cell incharge Dr Bharat Bhushan Mittal said reports of the inspection of all ultrasound centres in the district have been requested and teams of 24 senior doctors have been deployed in the field. Notices will be issued for delays in the inspection reports. In addition, the Health Department will appoint informants in cities and villages and with their support, offenders involved in sex-selective abortions will be brought to justice. The identity of informants will be kept completely confidential.

In 47 marked villages, there are lesser number of girls born as compared to boys. The district lagged behind in saving girls. In 2023, 925 girls were born against 1,000 boys. A report from the PNPDT Cell reveals that these villages were severely lagging in saving girls, with a sex ratio of up to 600, meaning fewer than 600 girls were born for every 1,000 boys, which is very concerning.

However, efforts are being made to improve the sex ratio, and the district administration is on alert. In the past eight years, a Sirsa PNDT team conducted 30 interstate raids, of which 26 were conducted in Punjab alone.

Recently, several middlemen involved in the racket of sex determination tests were apprehended. The reason cited for the deteriorating sex ratio in the district is the lack of strictness in neighbouring state of Punjab.

