Poor maintenance of infra in Karnal park

Residents of Karnal have been complaining of poor maintenance of infrastructure at Karna Park, where the swings are broken and rusty. The park, which was once a popular spot for family visits, has lost its charm and beauty owing to the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities towards management of public infrastructure. The authorities concerned should take action to ensure that the infrastructure at the park is maintained. —Amit ahuja, Karnal
Simian menace in Palwal needs MC’s attention
The growing presence of stray animals, including monkeys and dogs, in many areas of Palwal city has become a major source of inconvenience for city residents. Arya Nagar among the localities where multiple simian attack incidents have been reported, with children and women being the easy targets. The civic body must take note of the problem and ensure that the problem is resolved at the earliest. —Lokesh Kumar, Palwal
Overloaded autos in Gurugram go unchecked
The presence of overloaded autos on Gurugram roads has lately gone unchecked by the authorities concerned. Auto drivers not only overload their vehicles with passengers but also use them to illegally carry out commercial activities. Unfortunately, the traffic police have turned a blind eye to the violations. Department officials should look into the matter and ensure that such violations are curbed. —Ramesh Singh, Gurugram
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
