Poor road construction: Three MC engineers chargesheeted in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 22

Taking a stern stance against a poorly-constructed road, the Gurugram Municipal Commissioner has terminated services of an engineer and chargesheeted three others. The road was built at a cost of whopping 44 lakh. Commissioner PC Meena also blacklisted the contractor who constructed the Sarai Alawardi-Leg-II road. It may be noted that the road was constructed as per the norms laid by the municipal corporation, but ever since its completion, the MC authorities have been flooded with complaints related to the damaged road. Acting on complaints, a vigilance inquiry, along with the quality testing of the road was initiated, which was found to be substandard.

Meena today terminated services of an outsourced junior engineer, Neeraj.

A chargesheet has been filed against Executive Engineer Mandeep Dhankar, Assistant Engineer Deepak Kumar and Junior Engineer Amandeep. The contractor, Surendar, has been blacklisted too. Following the vigilance inquiry, recovery of over 44 lakh has been ordered from the accused.

“We are investing money and efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure, the quality of which cannot be compromised. These projects will have to undergo multiple checks and quality approvals. If they are found to be substandard, all responsible will be penalised,” said MC Meena.