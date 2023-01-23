Poor road construction: Three MC engineers chargesheeted in Gurugram

Gurugram, January 22
Taking a stern stance against a poorly-constructed road, the Gurugram Municipal Commissioner has terminated services of an engineer and chargesheeted three others. The road was built at a cost of whopping 44 lakh. Commissioner PC Meena also blacklisted the contractor who constructed the Sarai Alawardi-Leg-II road. It may be noted that the road was constructed as per the norms laid by the municipal corporation, but ever since its completion, the MC authorities have been flooded with complaints related to the damaged road. Acting on complaints, a vigilance inquiry, along with the quality testing of the road was initiated, which was found to be substandard.
Meena today terminated services of an outsourced junior engineer, Neeraj.
A chargesheet has been filed against Executive Engineer Mandeep Dhankar, Assistant Engineer Deepak Kumar and Junior Engineer Amandeep. The contractor, Surendar, has been blacklisted too. Following the vigilance inquiry, recovery of over 44 lakh has been ordered from the accused.
“We are investing money and efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure, the quality of which cannot be compromised. These projects will have to undergo multiple checks and quality approvals. If they are found to be substandard, all responsible will be penalised,” said MC Meena.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway