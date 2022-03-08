Is a civic issue bothering you?

Poor road maintenance in Panchkula

The accompanying photograph was taken near Sector 9, Panchkula. The damaged/potholed portion of the road, enroute this sector's residential areas inconvenience commuters and residents. But sadly, such a worrisome scenario has failed to attract the attention of the city's civic body. One earnestly hopes that its wing concerned will soon take the necessary remedial steps to rebuild the road. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Stray animal menace continues in Karnal

Stray animals are roaming freely on road, posing accident threat to commuters. Be it Sector12, Mughal Canal, Nyaypuri, Sector13, Dyal Singh Colony, Sector 6,7,8,9, 4. 5 and any other areas, these animals can be seen everywhere. Even after raising this issue with the different authorities, no action has been taken to eradicate this menace. Animal shelters should be developed and they should be shifted there. The administration should keep a vigil on those who leave these animals on road. Kabir, Karnal