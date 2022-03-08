Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Poor road maintenance in Panchkula
The accompanying photograph was taken near Sector 9, Panchkula. The damaged/potholed portion of the road, enroute this sector's residential areas inconvenience commuters and residents. But sadly, such a worrisome scenario has failed to attract the attention of the city's civic body. One earnestly hopes that its wing concerned will soon take the necessary remedial steps to rebuild the road. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula
Stray animal menace continues in Karnal
Stray animals are roaming freely on road, posing accident threat to commuters. Be it Sector12, Mughal Canal, Nyaypuri, Sector13, Dyal Singh Colony, Sector 6,7,8,9, 4. 5 and any other areas, these animals can be seen everywhere. Even after raising this issue with the different authorities, no action has been taken to eradicate this menace. Animal shelters should be developed and they should be shifted there. The administration should keep a vigil on those who leave these animals on road. Kabir, Karnal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years
3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported