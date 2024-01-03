Poor sanitary conditions plague Narwana

Heaps of garbage in almost all the parts of Narwana, including the Old Anaj Mandi area, highlight the indifferent attitude of the authorities concerned towards maintenance of cleanliness in the town. The accumulated waste not only emits stench, but also attracts stray cattle and monkeys. The Municipal Council of Narwana should ensure proper lifting and disposal of waste across the town and provide dustbins at different spots to maintain cleanliness. Devinder Singh Surjewala, Narwana

Ambala road awaits recarpeting

Aroad in front of the Municipal Council office in Ambala was uprooted nearly four weeks ago for it to be recarpeted. However, the authorities concerned have failed to complete the construction process, as a result of which residents and commuters are forced to use the damaged stretch. Though earth soil and stones were laid by the contractor a month ago, but the construction was not completed. The authorities concerned are requested to expedite the work on priority. Rajan, Ambala

Stray cattle pose serious threat to commuters in F’bad

The presence of stray cattle on roads in Faridabad has become a major source of inconvenience for commuters in the city. Despite tall claims of the administration to have shifted these animals to shelters, no change has taken place on ground. The problem gets worse at the peak hours as the vehicular movement slows down. A comprehensive strategy is required to tackle the problem at the earliest.

Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

