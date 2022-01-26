Poor show of Karnal MC under CM family welfare scheme

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 25

With 56.1 per cent performance rate under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivaar Utthan Yojana, promising to raise the annual income of identified economically weaker families to above Rs 1 lakh, Karnal is doing well across the state, but still a lot needs to be done in several zones district.

Kunjpura block leading The Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivaar Utthan Yojana promises to raise the annual income of identified economically weaker families to above Rs1 lakh

Kunjpura block, from where this flagship programme was started, is leading the district, followed by Nilokheri block, Taraori MC, Nissing block, Nilokheri MC, Munak block, Karnal block, Indri MC, Indri block, Assandh block, Nissing MC, Gharaunda block

Self-employment opportunities are being created to help as many as 9,090 families identified under this scheme across the district.

All 20 zones have received 7,529 applications for loan and self-employment training. Of the total applications, 4,222 have been sanctioned till January 24, while 1,148 were rejected and 287 applications are yet to be attended due to incomplete papers, the data says.

Loans have been disbursed to 14 persons, while training has been given to 153 with 11 wage employments being already provided. No honorarium to anyone has been given, the data stated.

With 23.5 per cent performance rate, the Karnal Municipal Corporation is lagging behind from other civic bodies as well as zones of the district. The MC was divided into five zones, an official said.

Kunjpura block, from where this flagship programme was started for the district on November 28, is leading the district with 77.7 per cent performance, followed by Nilokheri block (76.9%), Taraori MC (72.4%), Nissing block (70.6%), Nilokheri MC (60.4%), Munak block (59.6%), Karnal block (58.2%), Indri MC (56.3%), Indri block (50.4%), Assandh block (50.3%), Nissing MC (47.2%), Gharaunda block (46.3%), Assandh MC (29.2%), and Gharaunda MC (26.4%).

Yogesh Kumar, ADC and nodal officer of the scheme, said job and loan fairs across the district for wage employment, self-employment, skill development and to involve the beneficiaries with self-help groups were held.

“We are among the top five districts in terms of sanctioning applications. Our focus is on loan disbursement and imparting training to the beneficiaries,” said the ADC, adding that their target was to raise their income to up to Rs 1.8 lakh in the long term.