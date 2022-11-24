Is a civic issue bothering you?

Poor Traffic management in Faridabad

IN the wake of poor traffic management in the city, traffic congestion, especially at focal crossings and intersections, has become the order of the day. Commute via the Bypass road has majorly added to the problem as it is under construction for the past one year. Due to the lack of an alternative route for traffic movement, the situation here worsens during peak hours. Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Encroachments galore in Rohtak, irk residents

RAMPANT encroachments of public spaces in Rohtak has been causing inconvenience to residents and commuters. Many residents have constructed ramps, parking spaces and other structures on roads, which have narrowed the space for commuting. The authorities concerned must take strict action against persons violating norms and start anti-encroachment drive in the city. Geeta Ram, Rohtak

Stray cattle menace on the rise

STRAY cattle menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. A large number of stray cattle can be seen roaming and creating a nuisance on main roads and in streets. They disrupt the movement of traffic and have become a cause of accidents. The MC authorities are expected to take some concrete measures to avoid any untoward incidents. Satbir singh, Yamunanagar