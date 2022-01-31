Poor upkeep of widely used internal roads by Panchkula civic body irks residents

The photograph clicked in front of house numbers 825/826 in Sector 21, Panchkula, reveals the poor upkeep of the widely used internal roads by the civic body here. Needless to say, all such potholes remain accident prone mainly for those driving two-wheelers as also the poor strata of society riding bicycles. Let the MC, Panchkula, take suitable remedial steps to properly repair all such risk-bearing stretches across Panchkula. —Vinayak, Panchkula

Rani Talab temple in poor condition

More than a century old Rani Talab temple was constructed by former rulers of Jind province. However, more than Rs 5 crore has been spent on the beautification/ renovation in the past two-three years, yet the things have become worse now. The pond dried up and looks like any other neglected village pond. All colourful fancy lighting and fountains are lying defunct. All boats are lying abandoned in one corner that once were the attraction of this temple. If this negligence continues for a year or more, then it will be very difficult to revive the lost glory. The administration must act fast. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Difference between flag ‘hoisting’, ‘unfurling’

We proudly celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day with great enthusiasm. Among all other colourful activities, hoisting or unfurling of our Tricolour is the most important and notable event. It’s quite surprising that a free use of the words 'hoisting' and 'unfurling' is made all around in speeches, reports and in TV programmes without taking into consideration the difference between the two. All must know that on August 15, the flag is hoisted. On this day the flag is kept folded somewhere in the middle of the pole and pulled up to the top and unfurled to mark the rise of a new nation whereas on January 26 the flag is already on the top of the flag pole and is just unfurled showing that the flag is of the nation, which is already free. 'Dhawajaarohan' i.e. flag hoisting takes place on August 15, whereas on January 26, it is flag unfurling. The difference may appear minor but it is of great significance. —Jai Bhagwan Galav, Kurukshetra

Online learning leads to mental anxiety in students

Online classes due to Covid situations have led to not only mental anxiety among students but also made some uncomfortable, especially those who are introvert in nature. Many research revealed that online learning also created isolation and made children use technologies excessively. This diverted their attention, hence there was need of taking some vital steps to protect the children from stress. Parents should ensure that their wards exercise daily, take healthy food and minimize screen time. —Swati, Faridabad

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com