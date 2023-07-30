Portal for allotment of ration depots launched

Chandigarh, July 29
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala launched the ‘Fair Price Shop’ portal here today. Licenses for 3,224 new ration depots in the state will be given through this portal. Interested candidates can apply online till August 7.
The Deputy Chief Minister said, “A provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in ration depots has been implemented. Of the total 3,224 ration depots, 2,382 ration depots would be allocated to women.” Acid attack victims and widows will also get preference in the allotment process.
Chautala said the allocation of new ration depots would be made under the PDS Control Order-2022. As per the order, one ration depot would be established for every 300 ration card beneficiaries.
