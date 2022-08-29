Karnal: Portal for regularising subdivision of plots yet to become functional

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 28

A month after the notification on regularising illegal and fresh subdivision of plots located in the planned scheme developed prior to 1980, the Department of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, is yet to start a portal, so that people can apply and avail the benefits of the scheme.

The portal allows owners of plots to get their illegal subdivision of plots regularised.

People are making rounds of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) office, but not getting satisfactory reply from officials as there is delay in starting the portal by the department.

Hundreds of plot owners living in Model Town, Ram Nagar, Prem Nagar, Sant Nagar, Diwan Iqbal Colony, Nyaypuri, Ramesh Nagar, New Ramesh Nagar, Indira Colony, Chaudhary House Colony and others will get benefitted by the scheme. Plots of the Housing Board, which were transferred to the corporation, would not be covered under the scheme.

In a major relief to the residents living in the municipal limits, the state government in June planned a policy, which would not only allow owners to get the illegal subdivision of plots regularised but also permit the regularisation of the fresh subdivision.

The Principal Secretary, Haryana Urban Local Bodies, has issued a letter in this regard, saying the government has prepared a policy under Section 398 of the Haryana Municipal Act 1973, and Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994. A notification in this regard was issued in July 22.

The minimum plot size eligible for regularisation and fresh subdivision should be 200 sq metre and above. Besides, the size of the subdivided plot should not be less than 100 sq metre.

Six months were given for the regularisation of plots, and one month has already passed. The government should start the portal at the earliest, so that people can avail the benefits, said Puneet Kumar, a resident.

“I have to construct my house, for which I have to get the building plan approved, but it is not possible without the regularisation of subdivision,” said Yogesh Kumar, a resident.

Vikas Arora, building inspector, KMC, said the department was going to start the portal soon. It may also start manual option for the submission of applications.