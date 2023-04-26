Portal for welfare of journalists launched

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 25

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta here today launched the Media Well Being (MWB) portal at a programme organised under the Media Wellbeing Association.

Gupta also distributed term insurance policy to75 journalists of the state and also announced an amount of Rs 11 lakh from his voluntary fund to the Media Wellbeing Association.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Panipat journalist Bittu Sharma and presented a check for Rs 50,000 on behalf of the MWB to his family.

Earlier, the MWB had provided death insurance to 101 journalists and term insurance to 151 journalists free of cost, which was handed over to journalists by the Home Minister and Chief Minister of the state.

A seminar on digital journalism was also organised on the occasion. On this occasion, a free ortho check-up camp was organised for the journalists in collaboration with the Health Department.