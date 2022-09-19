Portal not taking Rajasthan pupils' info, schools in fix

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 18

Private schools in Rewari and Mahendragarh districts are finding themselves in a tight spot as they are unable to upload information about the newly enrolled students from Rajasthan at the management information system (MIS) portal of the Department of School Education, Haryana.

The Progressive Private Schools’ Association (PPSA), Mahendragarh, has written to the department, demanding redress of their grievances.

“More than 4,000 students from Rajasthan enrolled in Rewari and Mahendragarh are affected. Haryana’s PPP is an eight-digit number, but that of Rajasthan is a 10-digit,” said Anil Kaushik, president of the PPSA.

Vivek Yadav, principal, Vivekanand Senior Secondary School, Kund (Rewari), said over 2,000 students from Rajasthan had taken admissions in private schools of Kund and nearby areas of Rewari in this session.

Sunil Dutt, District Education Office, Mahendragarh, said officials had been deputed at the Block Education Office and could be contacted during office hours.

