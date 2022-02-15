Portraits of prominent people to adorn Ambala City walls

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, February 14

Focusing on the beautification of city walls and making people aware of the prominent people who have some connection with Ambala, the Municipal Corporation has come out with an initiative of beautifying the outer walls of government buildings and public places with the portraits of such personalities.

The portraits of freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Sucheta Kripalani, Om Prakash Puri, Juhi Chawla, Parineeti Chopra, and Zohrabai can be seen on the outer wall of the under-construction section of Civil Hospital, Ambala City, while portraits of some more famous personalities, including music composer Prem Dhawan are in progress. A brief description of the personality is also being mentioned along with their portraits.

Artist Abhaas Khera, who has been preparing the portraits, said, “Over 20 portraits of famous personalities will be prepared on this stretch. The work is likely to be completed in a couple of months.”

Ambala Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma, said, “There are many prominent people who have brought laurels and recognition to Ambala. While many are known, some prominent people are now forgotten and some are unknown. Usually, slogans are written on the walls and we also didn’t want any random pictures, so we decided to get the walls beautified with the portraits of prominent people to motivate the coming generation. We have come to know about many other forgotten personalities and we are verifying the facts.” “We are also collecting the data of martyrs who belonged to Ambala, and in the coming days, people will be able to know about them and see the portraits of the martyrs as well. The objective behind the initiative was to pay our respect and tributes to all such personalities. There are many places and walls which are in poor shape, so we will be covering all such locations. There are many artists from Ambala and I appeal to them to come forward and make some contribution to the city. Money shouldn’t be the criteria for everything”, she added. Aman Dhanda, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said, “The Ambala Municipal Corporation is getting the walls of government buildings beautified artistically. ”