‘Posh’ Gurugram sector in a mess

Residents of Sector 57, which is known as a posh area of Gurugram, are grappling with a number of civic issues. Besides the lack of adequate infrastructure, garbage can be seen scattered in the open, while stray cattle can be seen foraging through this trash. Erratic power and water supply has added to the residents’ woes amid the heatwave conditions. Repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation have also proven futile. Rajesh Dahiya, Gurugram

Overloaded buses a threat to passengers

Overloaded buses on the roads of Rohtak are not an uncommon sight. Buses are brimming with passengers, much beyond the vehicles’ capacity and people can be seen clinging to the doors. In order to make profit, bus drivers and conductors continue to flout the traffic norms by endangering the lives of passengers, especially schoolgoing children and college students. The authorities concerned must keep tabs on such violations and penalise the offenders. Devina Badhwar, Rohtak

Waste dumped in vacant plots

In the absence of an effective garbage collection process in Kurukshetra, residents often dump waste in vacant plots, leading to insanitary conditions in many areas of the city. The foul smell emanating from the waste has made it difficult for people to pass through the areas. The MC must look into the matter and ensure that adequate steps are taken so that area residents could be rid of the horrible stench.

Sukhbir, Kurukshetra

Faridabad faces double whammy

The so called “smart city” of Faridabad is grappling with the dual crisis of water scarcity and acute power shortage amidst soaring temperature. Water crisis has been reported from many parts, including the posh Sector of 21-C, perhaps due to the low level of supply to the local booster tank from the Ranney well supply line. The breakdown of motors due to poor upkeep, leakage in pipes and diversion of supply through valve control system has worsened the problem. The authorities need to work to make the supply system and network efficient to avoid inconvenience to consumers. Devinder S Surjewala, Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram