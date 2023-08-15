Poshan Kosh for the poor in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 14

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the Robin Hood Army, a zero-funds volunteer organisation, has come out with a Poshan Kosh project to provide food to the poor in Kurukshetra. The DLSA has got a freezer installed with the help of a private firm at Panchayat Bhawan, where the Robin Hood Army will keep food packets.

As per information, Poshan Kosh will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm, and the needy persons will be able to get food from the freezer. Local residents can also place food packets in the freezer. Vivek, city representative for Robin Hood Army, said the NGO had been working in Kurukshetra since 2019.

It collected food packets and ration from hotels, dhabas, parties, weddings, etc., and then distributed them among the poor. Residents could contact volunteers and hand over leftover food items to them instead of dumping them as waste.

#Kurukshetra