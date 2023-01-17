Posing as cops, 3 rob Yemen national in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 16

A Yemen national was robbed of $ 4,300 by a gang of fake cops in Gurugram. An FIR has been registered in this regard.

According to a complaint filed by Mohammad Ashk Abdul Ajij, he had come to India with his relative for treatment of his eyes in a private hospital in Sector 38 and they were staying in a guest house in Sector 39.

“On Sunday evening, I along with my relative had gone to a market. While we were going from Rajiv Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk, three persons came in a car and told us that they were from the Police Department and wanted to see our passport and other items,” said Ajij.

One of the fake cops told them that they suspected that they were involved in smuggling marijuana.

“During the search, they stole $ 4,300 from my bag and fled in their car. We got scared and on reaching our guest house, we told the manager, who further informed the police,” said Ajij.

Following the complaint, an FIR against three unidentified persons under Sections 379 (theft), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered. “We are scanning the CCTVs in the area to trace the accused,” said Inspector Ved Prakash.

Meanwhile, two Kenya nationals were also robbed of $ 1,800 by three persons posing as policemen last Sunday in the same area. The police also held a meeting with hospital authorities recently and issued guidelines to protect international patients from being duped by miscreants.