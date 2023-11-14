Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, November 13

A majority of cities in Haryana reported a dip in the air quality today, following Diwali.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the majority of the cities recorded “poor” to “very poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) over the past 24 hours.

While the AQI in Rohtak (383), Faridabad (370), Kaithal (361), Gurugram (349), Jind (344), Dharuhera (343), Manesar (328), Fatehabad (322), Panipat (311), Kurukshetra (307) and Hisar (303) was recorded to be “very poor”, the air quality was in “poor” category in Bahadurgarh (281), Bhiwani (279), Yamunanagar (259), Sonepat (254), Karnal (251) and Sirsa (246). The AQI in Chark Dadri (102) and Ambala (112) was “moderate”.

HARSAC also reported 44 fresh farm fires today. There was a spike, with 110 Active Fire Locations (AFLs) reported on Sunday — the second-highest on a single day in the state. As many as 127 AFLs were reported on October 15. The fresh cases have taken the tally in the state to 1,857.

Fatehabad district continues to be at the top with 423 cases, followed by Jind (275), Kaithal (250), Ambala (184), Kurukshetra (151), Karnal (112), Yamunanagar (86), Hisar (84), Sirsa (97), Sonepat (64), Palwal (57), Rohtak (33), Panipat (20), Jhajjar (13), Faridabad (four), Bhiwani (three) and Panchkula (one).

However, the overall situation seems better compared to the last two years, as 3,111 cases were reported in 2022, and 5,400 cases in 2021.

Dr Dipti Grover, Assistant Professor, Institute of Environmental Studies, Kurukshetra University, said: “Besides farm fires, bursting of crackers last night were among the major contributing factors. Though fewer crackers were burst this year, it had an impact on the air quality. Weather conditions play a role, too, as pollutants are trapped close to the ground. The situation may improve in three-four days.”

The Chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, P Raghavendra Rao, said directions had been issued to the districts to continue with stage IV restrictions of GRAP. “Paddy harvesting is about to end and directions have been issued to the DCs to ensure there are no farm fires. Crackers have affected the air quality,” he added.

Cracker ban goes for a toss

The ban on firecrackers went up in smoke as the children and even grown-up residents burst crackers with impunity on Diwali in Rohtak on Sunday

The district administration and the police failed to enforce the ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, which were openly sold in Rohtak city

The residents suffering from asthma, heart ailments were badly affected due to increased pollution

The residents in general also felt difficulty in breathing, burning sensation in eyes and sore throat etc

