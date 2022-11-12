Post encounter, notorious criminal, four others nabbed by Bahadurgarh STF

Tribune News Service

Sonepat/Jhajjar, November 11

A team of the Bahadurgarh special task force (STF), led by inspector Vivek Malik, arrested four persons, including a notorious criminal, after an encounter in the district on Thursday night.

The criminals also attempted to crush the cops under their car in an to flee from the spot. The accused were identified as notorious criminal Neeraj, alias Chautala, of Kaami village, Rahul of Nahri village, Ravi and Yogesh, alias Krishan, of Rathdhana in Sonepat district.

A Swift car, two pistols, a country-made gun and nine live cartridges have been recovered from their possession.

“Neeraj was wanted in over six cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, loot, carrying illicit arms etc and is booked in various police station of Sonepat, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak and Panipat district. He was also carrying a cash reward of Rs 55,000 on his head. He shot dead a young man in Panipat on January 18, 2019, besides killing a salesman of a liquor shop at Sarupgarh village in Charkhi Dadri in 2018. He also sought extortion from a Panipat property dealer in December 2019,” said Malik.

Malik said they got a tip-off about the presence of Neeraj in Sonepat on Wednesday. “A naka was installed on the National Highway-44 near the Barhi industrial area to nab him.

