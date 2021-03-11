Post Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission order, vendors say no to sell power: Purchase panel

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 29

Two days after the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) allowed the conditional purchase of 500 MW power only for the months from April to October and not round-the- clock for three years, the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) has said that both bidders, M/s MB Power and M/s RKM Powergen, have refused to accept the terms and conditions of the HERC, dated April 27, 2022.

What the order says

Allow conditional purchase of 500 MW power only from April to October and not round-the-clock for three years.

The Tribune had reported on April 29 that in its order, dated April 27, the HERC had pulled up the HPPC for not doing enough to meet the current power shortage and approaching them for power source and tariff approvals at the eleventh hour.

The HPPC, in its statement, replied that after the completion of the tendering process on April 5, 2022, it “filed a petition before the HERC the very next day”.

“However, the HERC has fixed its schedule for a public hearing after 21 days, on April 27,” it added.

Owing to less/deficit power available through power exchange than the required power, the HPPC filed an interim application for an early hearing on April 20. It came for discussion on April 25. Thereafter, the main petition was heard on April 27 whereby the HPPC emphasised that there was a huge power deficit and also asserted the problems being faced due to coal scarcity.

Recounting the challenges it has been facing, the HPPC said it floated a short-term tender of 750 MW during the month of March. Out of 750 MW, only 300 MW to 400 MW was accepted by the bidders. It had again floated a short-term tender of 750 MW, wherein only one bidder showed interest. Further, the HPPC had again floated a tender of 750 MW and only one bid was received. As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Power, to open the single bid, the HPPC requested the HERC to allow to open the single bid on April 20. Finally, the HERC allowed the same on April 28.

“The bidders are interested to bid in the power exchange rather than participating in the tenders. As of April 28, against the purchase bid of 660 MUs, only sale bids of 54 MUs were available in the power exchange, which clearly shows that there is very less power available,” the HPPC said.

The HPPC also floated another medium-term tender of 750 MW whose bid will be opened tomorrow.

After a direction from the Ministry of Power, the HPPC has allowed to procure imported coal for their thermal power stations.

“Efforts are also being made to get power from Adani and CGPL Mundra,” the HPPC added.

