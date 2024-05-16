 Post June 12, marginal hike in prices of IMFL, country liquor in Haryana : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Post June 12, marginal hike in prices of IMFL, country liquor in Haryana

Post June 12, marginal hike in prices of IMFL, country liquor in Haryana

Cabinet approves excise policy for 2024-25, police merger rules

Post June 12, marginal hike in prices of IMFL, country liquor in Haryana

Tipplers can expect a marginal increase in the prices of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor post June 12 in Haryana.



Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, May 15

Tipplers can expect a marginal increase in the prices of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor post June 12 in Haryana.

With the Cabinet under the chairmanship of CM Nayab Singh Saini approving the excise policy for 2024-25 proposing a slight increase in the excise duty ranging from 1-1.5% on major popular brands of IMFL and country liquor, the prices may go up from Rs 5 to Rs 25 per bottle.

Likely to go up from Rs 5 to Rs 25 a bottle

  • Price hike likely in the range of Rs 5-25 for IMFL, country liquor
  • Popular brands may not see any price hike due to competition among contractors
  • Rs 1,000 crore excise jump expected in 2024-25
  • Maximum number of vends will continue to be 2,400

Since the excise policy has been taken up with the approval of the Election Commission of India, no major changes have been effected compared to the existing policy, which will expire on June 11.

“However, on account of stiff competition among liquor contractors, the increase in the prices of popular brands due to duty hike could be offset resulting in no increase in the prices of those brands,” said Satnam Singh, a contractor from Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the government is expecting a jump of Rs 1,000 crore in excise revenue — from Rs 11,000 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 12,000 crore in 2024-25 fiscal — due to duty hike.

Under the policy, the maximum basic quota of IMFL has been pegged at 700 lakh proof litres while that of country liquor will be 1,200 lakh proof litres. The quota for IMFL remains the same, but there has been an increase of 500 lakh proof litres in case of country liquor, from 1,150 in the 2023-24 excise policy.

The QR code-based track-and-trace system, which was unveiled in the 2023-24 policy, will be extended to Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL). Now, the minimum retail price of IFL would be fixed by the government to streamline its trade.The maximum number of liquor shops across the state (L-2 and L-14A) will continue to remain at 2,400.

Nod to police rules

Haryana Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh here today accorded approval to the Haryana Police (Merger of Indian Reserve battalion’s Police Personnel in District (General Cadre) Rules, 2024. The police personnel of Indian Reserve battalions in the rank of head constables, C-1 constables and exemptee head constables/ constables shall be given an option to merge in the district police (general cadre) after completion of 15 years of service, including completion of their Phase-I and Phase-II training.

Remission of stamp duty

The cabinet also approved the remission of stamp duty amounting to Rs 79,97,500 and waiver of registration fee of Rs 50,000 in favour of the Majra Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited, Majra (Bhalkhi) for transfer of land measuring 28 acre, 4 kanal, 10 marla by 10 land owners for the construction of AIIMS. The approval formalises a decision taken earlier when land for AIIMS at Rewari was provided by farmers.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times, says government

2
Diaspora

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

3
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

4
India

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

5
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

6
India

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

7
Chandigarh

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

8
India

New Zealand investigating top Indian spice brands over contamination

9
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar

10
Rajasthan

Rajasthan mine collapse: Chief Vigilance Officer of Hindustan Copper dead, 14 officials rescued

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections

Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election

The prime minister was greeting supporters at an event when ...

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...

CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants

CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants

14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...

PM: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk

SP alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’

Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

SanjayTandon asks Congress nominee to pull out of race over poll code violation notice

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav campaigns for BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat

BJP stages protest near CM’s residence, demands probe in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Setback for Congress as several leaders jump ship to saffron party

Congress slams BJP over ‘deteriorating’ law and order

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity