Post protests, MC junks plan to have waste disposal site at Pali

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 29

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, has scrapped the plan to set up a waste dumping station in Pali village of the district.

The civic body is now planning to set up waste segregation and processing stations in all six Assembly segments that fall in the MC limits. An official of the district administration said, “As per the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), waste can’t be dumped at the present site in Bandhwari village on the Faridabad-Gurugram road after March 31. The Municipal Corporation has been directed to submit a new proposal for setting up smaller waste disposal sites across the city. The state government will take a decision on the proposal during a meeting in Chandigarh

on Wednesday.”

In the past three years, the MC had proposed to set up the new dumping site at various places in the city, but none of the plans materialised due to stiff opposition from residents of the respective areas, he added.

A source in the MC said around Rs 1.5 crore had been spent on the project. The scrapping of the proposed dumping site at Pali came after the residents of the village and adjoining areas gheraoed the residence of local MP and Union Minister for State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar. A source, requesting anonymity, said the minister had directed the authorities to drop the proposal and prepare a new plan to have multiple dumping stations in all six Assembly segments.

An official said an estimated sum of Rs 20 crore would be spent on the upcoming plants. The MC would carry out the project in the minimum possible time and till then it would ask the NGT to allow waste disposal at the Bandhwari site, he added. Around 800 tonnes of waste is generated daily in the city.

BK Kardam, Chief Engineer of the MCF, said the work on the new proposal is likely to start soon.

Locals were up in arms

