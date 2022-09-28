Post rains, Ambala Health Dept on alert to check rise in dengue cases

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, September 27

Waterlogging in vacant plots and grounds due to incessant rains over the past few days has once again increased the threat of rise in dengue cases in the district. These may turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

As per information, 22 cases have been reported in this season so far. The health authorities said the rains and waterlogging might aggravate the situation as last year, when 686 cases of dengue were reported. Untimely rains were the major factor behind the situation.

Harish Sharma, a resident, said, “Vacant plots in residential and commercial areas are waterlogged due to incessant rains. The administration should get the water drained out at the earliest so that there is no spike in dengue cases.”

Mithun Verma, Ambala Municipal Corporation member from Ward10, said, “The rain has stopped, but the empty plots and grounds are filled with water. We have already raised the matter at the House meeting that dengue cases have started to surface and the corporation should start fogging and spilling used oil in the water, besides draining out the water. We will meet the Commissioner and again raise the issue.”

District Epidemiologist, Dr Sunil Hari, said, “The department is on alert mode because there are chances of an increase in the number of dengue cases after rains. An increase in fever cases in OPDs is being observed. Though the Health Department is making efforts to control the situation, community participation is also required in the effective control and to keep the disease at bay. The breeding checkers and different teams of the Health Department are educating people about the measures to be taken to prevent the disease.” “We are also requesting the civic bodies to play the jingles in their garbage collection vehicles to educate the citizens. People are being told to go for ELISA dengue test if they experience any symptoms and we have the capacity to take even 500 samples a day”, he added.

Dr Sanjeev Singla, Deputy Civil Surgeon, said, “The situation is under control so far. Necessary steps are being taken to check the breeding of mosquitoes and further curb the rise of dengue cases.

Water accumulated in the grounds may create some trouble and we will appeal to all to drain out the water at the earliest.”