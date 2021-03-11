Poster-making, slogan-writing contest

Karnal: The women development centre (WDC), Dyal Singh College, Karnal, in collaboration with Bharat Vikas Parishad organised an intra-college poster making and slogan writing competition. Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar presided over the function and emphasised on the importance of "samskara" in the students' lives and the need of community service with selfless motive. A total of 72 students participated in both events. Dr Anju Sharma on behalf of entire panel of judges announced the results of poster and slogan competitions. In the poster making competition Tushita, Riya were adjudged first and second, while the third place was shared by Khushi and Diksha. In slogan writing, Anubhuti, Yukta and Tamanna bagged first second and third prizes, respectively.

Online courses begin at ashoka varsity

Sonepat: Ashoka University under its 'Ashoka X Horizons' initiative has launched a variety of online courses for school students and working professionals. The course is of a three-week duration, which will be held during summer holidays and start on May 23. The courses have been designed as per the learner age group and experience. The faculty of Ashoka along with world renowned faculty of other institutes from India and abroad will teach courses that span across academic disciplines like philosophy, international relations, cryptography, behavioral economics etc. Each course offers live interaction with faculty, access to wide and critical reading resources, individual engagement and adequate learning support. A certificate of course completion from Ashoka University will be awarded to those who successfully complete the module.