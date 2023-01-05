Posters deface college gate in Hisar

THE main entrance of the Chhaju Ram Memorial Jat College in Hisar is blotched with political posters, defacing the beautiful gate of the historic college. They look ugly and do not present a cultured image of the institution. The college authorities must get them removed and penalise students/offenders. Sushil Kharinta, Hisar

Hisar green belt lying neglected

T HE green belt in Sector 16 /17 has been lying unattended for several months. Lakhs of rupees were spent to develop this area, but now it has been left at the mercy of God. The area is littered with rotten leaves and garbage, and has been occupied by excessive weed. Trees in this belt need immediate pruning . As hundreds of people come here for morning and evening walks, immediate attention is required to ensure cleanliness. Lavanya Taneja, Hisar

T-intersection needs to be widened

T HE traffic lights installed at the busiest T-junction near civil dispensary in Sector 20 lead to traffic congestion. The roads at the junction need to be widened to allow an easy movement of vehicles. Even the pedestrian paths, bridging the gutter, must be broadened so that more pedestrians could use them. Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkukla

