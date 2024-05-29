Posters deface walls in Kurukshetra

Posters of private institutions and religious organisations have been defacing walls of the flyover and Gita Dwar at the entry point of Kurukshetra. The district administration should initiate action against those who get these posters pasted on the walls.

Sharad, Kurukshetra

Dug-up road awaits repair

Residents and shopkeepers living near and around the Karna Canal market, earlier known as Mughal Canal market, are facing problems due to a road dug up a few days ago. The authorities are yet to initiate the repair work. People have already raised the issue with the authorities, but to no avail. The dug-up road is causing inconvenience to commuters.

Raja, Karnal

