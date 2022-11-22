Posters, hoardings deface public, private property in Ambala; notices served

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 21

In a bid to grab the attention of the public, political parties, private institutions and religious organisations have been defacing public property with posters and hoardings in the district. Besides, pamphlets advertising vacancies and health clinics are pasted on electricity poles, pillars, underbridges and walls of public and private property.

Crores of rupees were spent on the renovation of various roundabouts and the installation of lamp posts as part of the beautification works, but all the renovated properties have now been defaced.

Yogesh Kumar, a city resident, said, “A large number of promotional hoardings and banners are installed during festivals, which remain intact for months. The MC employees remove these hoardings from marketplaces and other locations, but in a few days new hoardings are installed.” An MC employee said, “Displaying advertisements on hoardings and posters without permission is a violation under Section 3A of the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989. In most of the hoardings, there are pictures of influential politicians and local leaders, and the officials do not dare to get them removed as they are bound by political compulsions.

Ambala Sadar MC Secretary Rajesh Kumar said, “Notices have been sent to violators. If they fail to obey the instructions, strict action will be taken.

