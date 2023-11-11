Posting orders for 43 HCS officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

The state government today gave posting orders to 43 HCS officers, who were awaiting orders. All these belonged to the 2023 batch.

Kamal Chaudhary has been posted as the OSD to the Chief Principal Secretary to CM, while Pragati Rani has been appointed as the OSD to the Office of Commissioner, Ambala Division.

Sheetal has been given the charge of Joint Commissioner, MC, Rohtak. Namita Kumari has been appointed as the City Magistrate, Jind, while Mannat Rana has been given the charge of Secretary, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Ltd.

Kunwar Aditya Vikram has been appointed the Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), while Gurvinder Singh is now the City Magistrate, Kaithal.

Gurmeet Singh is now OSD to the Commissioner and Secretary to Urban Local Bodies Department while Arpit Gahlawat has been appointed as the Joint State Project Director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad.