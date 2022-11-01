Posting orders of four IAS officers issued

Chandigarh, October 31
The government today issued orders for the posting of four IAS officers. According to an official spokesperson, Dr Vivek Bharti has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth as Additional Secretary, Home-II Department; Dr Jainder Singh Chhilar as Additional Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department; and Dr Brahmjeet Singh Rangi as Additional Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department.
