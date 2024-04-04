Posting orders of JBTs put on hold in view of election code

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 3

Around 800 JBTs, who had been transferred to the district and given stations by the Education Department, are yet to join duty. Their posting orders, issued recently, have reportedly been put on hold in view of the election process.

About 9,200 JBTs had been transferred in a state-level reshuffle, around 860 had been allotted schools in this district, according to sources. Around 650 teachers working here had been transferred to other districts as part of the transfer process taken up this year. However, relieving or joining orders were issued on March 16, when the model code of conduct was announced by the Election Commission.

Though many teachers reached the new place of posting, they have not been allowed to join in view of the election process, said a teacher on condition of anonymity.

“Many teachers, who have moved to their new place of posting, along with household items, are left in the lurch,” said Chatar Singh, treasurer of the state unit of the Haryana Primary Teachers Association (HPTA). He said families of such teachers were in a fix as the admission process for schools is likely to end soon.

Hari Om Rathi, president of HPTA, has asked the government to resolve the issue soon. A delegation of teachers took up the issue with Seema Trikha, Minister of State holding the charge of education portfolio, here yesterday. She reportedly said the issue would be resolved soon.

Asha Dahiya, District Education Officer, said as 80 to 90 per cent of JBTs had been working as booth-level officers for the election department, the transfers had been put on hold as it might affect the election process.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad