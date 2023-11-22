Posting pictures with arms banned in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 21

The Nuh police has announced a blanket ban on celebratory firing and posting of pictures with arms on social media.

Nuh SP Narender Birjaniya said the violators will be penalised.

A source revealed that the social media accounts of over 12 cow vigilantes are under scanner for posting these pictures and videos with many posing with arms, including the AK 47. The trend caught attention after the social media pictures of vigilante Monu Manesar had gone viral.

According to SP Bijarnia, the glamorisation of arms on social media is misleading people and giving boost to the sale of illegal arms.

“Guns are not meant for flaunting. We see a rising trend of people posting their pictures with guns. Nobody can possess these weapons without a valid license, and if they don’t possess any, they would be penalised. The cyber cell is reviewing the social media accounts,” said SP Birjania. The SP has made special teams to curtail celebratory firing during functions.

#Gurugram #Nuh #Social Media