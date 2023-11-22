Posting pictures with arms banned in Nuh

Gurugram, November 21
The Nuh police has announced a blanket ban on celebratory firing and posting of pictures with arms on social media.
Nuh SP Narender Birjaniya said the violators will be penalised.
A source revealed that the social media accounts of over 12 cow vigilantes are under scanner for posting these pictures and videos with many posing with arms, including the AK 47. The trend caught attention after the social media pictures of vigilante Monu Manesar had gone viral.
According to SP Bijarnia, the glamorisation of arms on social media is misleading people and giving boost to the sale of illegal arms.
“Guns are not meant for flaunting. We see a rising trend of people posting their pictures with guns. Nobody can possess these weapons without a valid license, and if they don’t possess any, they would be penalised. The cyber cell is reviewing the social media accounts,” said SP Birjania. The SP has made special teams to curtail celebratory firing during functions.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...