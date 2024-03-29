Potable water supply to be hit in Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 28

With the onset of summer season, water scarcity looms over the region, especially in Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts, as the raw canal water supply will be in short supply to the waterworks on account of the partial closure of the Bhakra mainline canal for 24 days.

Closed till April 20 The Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department has written a letter to officials in Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa districts that the state government has approved the partial closure of the Bhakra Main Line (BML) from March 28 till April 20. The partial closure has been done to carry out cleaning. One-Time supply for now Officials said the water supply had been restricted to a one-time supply instead of the existing two-time supply as a precautionary measure.

Though the supply in HSVP sectors and some parts of the town will remain unaffected, similar steps could be taken there if the need arises later, said an official.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) have also swung into action to rationalise the supply.

The BML provides water supply to the Barwala link channel which further feeds raw water to the waterworks in Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. According to the revised schedule, 1,500 cusecs of water will be supplied for Hisar and Narwana divisions for nine days (March 28 to April 5), 1,900 cusecs of water will be available for seven days (April 6 to April 12) for Fatehabad district for drinking/essential requirements and from April 13 to April 20, 1,900 cusecs of water will be supplied to Sirsa district.

The Superintendent Engineer (SE) of the PHED, Hisar, informed that they had 18 days of storage in the waterworks as of Thursday. “We have also rationalised the water supply for Hisar city and rural areas as per the available raw water in the waterworks,” he said.

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has also issued an advisory to the residents to use water very judiciously and not wash streets or vehicles. It has asked residents not to run electric motors to draw water during the time of water supply. It has warned residents of imposing penalties in case of violation of norms.

