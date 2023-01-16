Pothole mapping in Gurugram after a flood of complaints

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 15

With broken roads and potholes being identified as one of the major reasons behind accidents in the city, the Gurugram traffic police will now do pothole mapping. As part of its special campaign, which is to be launched next week, the authorities would scan city roads, especially accident-prone, to identify potholes and get these repaired. This is for the first time that such a survey is being conducted by the police. So far, 17 spots have been identified. The number stood at 35 last year.

“ Bringing down the number of road accidents is our priority, and the best and most effective way to do that is to know about threats. We are launching a campaign to identify areas with maximum potholes, poor visibility, speed breakers and fatal dividers, and where wrong-side driving is prominent,” said Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP (Traffic). It may be noted that the Gurugram traffic police is flooded with complaints about potholes on social media. Commuters regularly share pictures of craters on roads, and a majority of the tweets pertain to the Dwarka Expressway. Though the survey is on, the traffic police has also written to the civic agencies to install proper signage at various intersections, warning commuters against overspeeding, merging traffic, speed breakers and central verges. A total of 915 accidents were registered last year in Gurugram, and 360 fatalities. According to the police, 409 persons were killed in road accidents in 2021 and 375 in 2020. An intersection or a road is termed as ‘black spot’ if more than five deaths are recorded in a 500-metre stretch over a three-year period, said the police, adding that their aim was to reduce fatalities in road accidents by the end of this year.