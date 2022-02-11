Potholed road a bane of commuters in Panchkula

The accompanying photograph captured on the main road connecting Sector 4 with Sector 21 and the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex (adjacent to Baltana-K-area- Shimla flyover) in Panchkula, reveals the pathetic condition of this widely used road. The MC should urgently take necessary remedial action to ensure the smooth movement of the vehicular traffic here. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Illegal constructions galore in Karnal colony

The Old Housing Board Colony in Sector13, UE, Karnal, was a well-planned residential complex and built up houses were provided to allottees during 1973-74. The allottees were required to ensure that no alterations are made without a prior approval. With the passage of time, this colony is now getting converted into a slum area due to illegal construction, conversion and large-scale encroachments for commercial use. Many small eateries and dhabas have come up. The local administration should step in and check the illegal constructions. KL Chawla, Karnal

Unfair calculation of property tax

Instead of computing the property tax separately for the vacant portion of the houses and the covered area of each floor of the houses, the municipal corporations are computing the property tax according to the total size of the plots of houses and the same size on each floor. This is completely unfair. The computation of property tax in this manner is neither valid nor justified. The Haryana Government should stop the calculation of property tax in this way with immediate effect for the welfare of the people of the state.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

