Potholed roads need civic agencies' attention

The poor condition of city roads, due to the recent downpour, is posing threat to motorists. This has resulted in the skidding of vehicles, especially two-wheelers. At several instances, the traffic cops have been seen filling up the potholes on roads with the waste building material. Though, their work is appreciable, but the role of the civic agencies comes into question here. They must look into the matter and find an immediate solution to it. —Baba Ram Kewal, Faridabad

Sewers choked, poor sanitation in Bhiwani

The Sector 13 and 23 in Bhiwani lack cleanliness and sanitation. In the residential areas, there is no proper drainage system. Rainwater remains accumulated on roads for days as the sewers are choked. This has resulted in immense inconvenience to residents here. The MC authorities must attend to the problem and resolve the issue at the earliest. —Ramkishan Sharma, Bhiwani

Stinking water irks Rohtak residents

Rainwater has accumulated in vacant plots in several residential colonies, including posh HSVP sectors. The accumulated water has begun to stink, which has irked the residents. The residents fear thare may be a possiblility of disease outbreak due to the breeding of mosquitoes and other insects. The authorities must take note of the situation and initiate concrete action to solve the issue. —Kavita, Rohtak

