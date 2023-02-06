Potholes dot Rohtak roads

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 5

Residents approached Mayor Manmohan Goyal on Friday and submitted a list of roads in localities that had developed potholes and were posing problems to them.

The residents, led by Hemant Bakhshi, president, the Rohtak Traders’ Association, said despite raising the issue several times, the authorities concerned were not paying any heed towards it, while the locals had to face the brunt.

“We got a survey conducted in the city and prepared a list of those localities where the roads are in a pitiable condition. These areas include Circular Road, Jhajjar Road, Gandhi Camp Market, Subhash Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Model Town, HSVP Sectors-1,2,3 and 4, HSIIDC Hisar Road, Kabir Colony, Tilak Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Power House, Jhajjar Chungi and Sunaria road,” said Bakhshi.

He said deep potholes on the roads had become a major cause of road mishaps. The residents were paying all sorts of taxes, hence it was the responsibility of the MC and the PWD authorities to provide them the basic facilities, but no concrete action was being taken towards this burning issue, leading to acute resentment among the locals, he added.