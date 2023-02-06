Potholes dot Rohtak roads

Rohtak, February 5
Residents approached Mayor Manmohan Goyal on Friday and submitted a list of roads in localities that had developed potholes and were posing problems to them.
The residents, led by Hemant Bakhshi, president, the Rohtak Traders’ Association, said despite raising the issue several times, the authorities concerned were not paying any heed towards it, while the locals had to face the brunt.
“We got a survey conducted in the city and prepared a list of those localities where the roads are in a pitiable condition. These areas include Circular Road, Jhajjar Road, Gandhi Camp Market, Subhash Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Model Town, HSVP Sectors-1,2,3 and 4, HSIIDC Hisar Road, Kabir Colony, Tilak Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Power House, Jhajjar Chungi and Sunaria road,” said Bakhshi.
He said deep potholes on the roads had become a major cause of road mishaps. The residents were paying all sorts of taxes, hence it was the responsibility of the MC and the PWD authorities to provide them the basic facilities, but no concrete action was being taken towards this burning issue, leading to acute resentment among the locals, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...