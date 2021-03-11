Potholes on Tejli road

The Tejli road near ESI hospital has been in a dilapidated condition for several months. The MC authorities layered the potholes with the mixture of broken boulders and soil but it acted as temporary relief to the commuters. These potholes have even led to a lot of road accidents. Some important buildings like ESI hospital and banks are located on this road. It’s high time that the concerned authorities get the repairing done at the earliest. Sagar Dhiman, Jagadhri
Waterlogging due to poor drainage system
For several years, the residents of Rampur Katabagh area have been facing the problem of waterlogging because of a poor drainage system. We can still see rainwater accumulated on a few prominent roads, forcing the residents to pass through filthy paths. The issue has been raised before many government authorities but to no avail. Amit Ahuja, Karnal
Stray cattle menace on national highway
A large number of stray cattle can be spotted roaming on the Ambala-Saha road — a stretch of the busy National Highway No. 444A. Sometimes, the cows appear in the middle of the road, thereby risking lives of the commuters, who are usually travelling on high speed. Although the road has recently been upgraded but the authorities concerned should pay attention to make it more safer. Onkar Nath, Ambala
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
